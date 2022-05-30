Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.77

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$29.77 and last traded at C$29.53, with a volume of 466451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVE. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$26.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.97.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.72 billion and a PE ratio of 30.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$23.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.28, for a total value of C$1,550,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$987,891.48. Also, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.45, for a total value of C$8,234,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 955,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,237,829.97. Insiders have sold 513,247 shares of company stock valued at $13,944,325 over the last quarter.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

