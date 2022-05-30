CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in CDW by 575.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth $91,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $171.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.36. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $155.39 and a 12-month high of $208.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

