CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCCS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,384. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $187.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.84 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director Eric Wei sold 17,506,195 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $162,457,489.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,238,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,457,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

