CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stake Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 883,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,410 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.26% of CBRE Group worth $95,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,755,000 after buying an additional 846,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,029,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,295,000 after purchasing an additional 88,304 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $426,873,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,829,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,560,000 after purchasing an additional 340,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,827,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,758,000 after purchasing an additional 280,350 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total transaction of $484,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,146 shares of company stock valued at $3,201,162 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $84.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.01 and a 200-day moving average of $94.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $76.35 and a one year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

CBRE Group Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.