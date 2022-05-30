Castweet (CTT) Market Cap Tops $109,597.18

Castweet (CTT) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. In the last week, Castweet has traded up 79.3% against the US dollar. Castweet has a market cap of $109,597.18 and $679.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castweet coin can currently be bought for $0.0611 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Castweet Coin Profile

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Castweet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

