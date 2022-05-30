Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) Shares Acquired by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,572,856 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 3.65% of Cartesian Growth worth $15,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLBL. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cartesian Growth by 185.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,496,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,637,000 after buying an additional 1,620,223 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Cartesian Growth by 289.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,559,127 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,837 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Cartesian Growth by 939.2% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 883,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 798,300 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Cartesian Growth by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 699,997 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Cartesian Growth by 28.0% during the third quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 384,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 84,092 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cartesian Growth stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,729. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. Cartesian Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

