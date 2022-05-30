Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 162 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $323.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $307.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $196.68 and a 1-year high of $324.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.55.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

A number of analysts have commented on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.58.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $55,070,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,327,818 shares of company stock worth $380,782,218 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

