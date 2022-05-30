Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Purchases 5,726 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 167.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 607,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,898,000 after acquiring an additional 123,338 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 146,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Royce Value Trust stock opened at $15.57 on Monday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

