Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Purchases 259 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,154 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $76.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.31 and its 200 day moving average is $94.15. The company has a market capitalization of $87.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.96.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

