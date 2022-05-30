Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Increases Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $272.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $253.33 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

PH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.71.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

