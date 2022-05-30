Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Increases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 2.4% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Ecolab by 740.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 117,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 103,855 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.07.

Shares of ECL opened at $166.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.45. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.31 and a 52 week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

About Ecolab (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.