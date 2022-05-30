Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $280,000 Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.43.

NYSE:BDX opened at $256.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.18.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

