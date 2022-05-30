Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Grows Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in ResMed by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 6,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in ResMed by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 44,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,660,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RMD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.11.

RMD stock opened at $208.30 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.79 and a 200-day moving average of $238.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total transaction of $1,375,449.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.07, for a total transaction of $1,904,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,114 shares of company stock worth $9,497,701. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

