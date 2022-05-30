Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Cuts Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Ventas by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 696,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,597,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ventas by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,275,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,836,000 after buying an additional 1,888,878 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,374,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,191,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,409,000 after buying an additional 750,409 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $57.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $64.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 461.55%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas Profile (Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.