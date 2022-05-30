Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $189.83 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $173.93 and a 1 year high of $222.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.90.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.