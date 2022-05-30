Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $189.83 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $173.93 and a 1 year high of $222.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.90.
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.