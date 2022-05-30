Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Buys 80 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $667,772,000 after purchasing an additional 128,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $514,655,000 after acquiring an additional 99,024 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.2% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,359,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $489,775,000 after acquiring an additional 42,393 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,335,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $516,808,000 after acquiring an additional 51,837 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,274,000 after acquiring an additional 227,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $470.76 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $344.89 and a 1 year high of $490.82. The company has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $455.24 and its 200-day moving average is $413.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.25.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.