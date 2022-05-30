Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Acquires 860 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 193,600 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 294,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 85,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 14,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $52.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.68 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.