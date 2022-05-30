CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) PT Lowered to $40.00 at BTIG Research

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CARG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of CarGurus from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.50.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $25.79 on Thursday. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.85, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.45.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $101,083.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,270.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 1,667 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $75,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,897 shares of company stock worth $617,716. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CarGurus by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CarGurus by 615.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 120,575 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth $19,867,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 67.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 30,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter.

About CarGurus (Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.