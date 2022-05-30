Canna-Global Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period To End on May 30th (NASDAQ:CNGLU)

Canna-Global Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CNGLU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, May 30th. Canna-Global Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 30th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of CNGLU opened at $10.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08. Canna-Global Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $10.66.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNGLU. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $501,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $608,000.

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

