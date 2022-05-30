Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Raised to “Buy” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has C$128.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNR. Raymond James set a C$175.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating and issued a C$130.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$154.30.

CNR stock opened at C$145.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.30 billion and a PE ratio of 21.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$155.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$157.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$128.50 and a 1 year high of C$171.48.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.65 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8199994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.7325 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.70%.

In other news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 169,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.88, for a total transaction of C$24,377,029.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,364,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,635,050,068.59. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.30, for a total transaction of C$613,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,299,521.58. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,038,778 shares of company stock valued at $154,487,169.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

