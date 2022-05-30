Canaccord Genuity Group Raises K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target to C$12.00

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

OTCMKTS:KNTNF opened at $6.99 on Thursday. K92 Mining has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $8.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

