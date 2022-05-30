Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Price Target to C$7.00

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of BLKLF opened at $3.21 on Thursday. Blackline Safety has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $7.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62.

Blackline Safety Corp., develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud-connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 lone worker monitoring solutions; and field-replaceable cartridges in G7c, G7x, and G7 EXO connected devices.

