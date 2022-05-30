Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) will post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.13). Calithera Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CALA. Zacks Investment Research cut Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,733,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after buying an additional 124,300 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,452,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 120,217 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 496,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 2,823.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,611 shares in the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,786. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59. The company has a market cap of $16.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

