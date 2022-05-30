Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,500 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the April 30th total of 169,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000.
CHW opened at $7.49 on Monday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $11.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
