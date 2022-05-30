Bytom Price Down 0.6% This Week (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bytom has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $17.06 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000281 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00017375 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.49 or 0.00216537 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006814 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000657 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,755,765,862 coins and its circulating supply is 1,658,960,506 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

