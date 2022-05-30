BTU Protocol (BTU) Trading 48.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BTU Protocol (BTU) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 30th. Over the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 48.5% lower against the dollar. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $6.43 million and approximately $199.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0710 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,619.34 or 0.99930104 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002074 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001633 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol's total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol



