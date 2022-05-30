BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BTRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, President Steven Pinado sold 13,151 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $62,335.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 508,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,631. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $34,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,460 shares of company stock valued at $103,440. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of BTRS by 3,818.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BTRS by 8.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 92,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in BTRS by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in BTRS during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BTRS by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 260,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTRS traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 94,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,456. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $857.92 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.49. BTRS has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $15.90.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.77 million. BTRS had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 39.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BTRS will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

