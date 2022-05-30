Brokerages Set TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target at $34.31

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.60.
Several research analysts have issued reports on TIXT shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter worth approximately $785,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth approximately $3,991,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile (Get Rating)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
