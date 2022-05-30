Brokerages Set TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target at $34.31

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TIXT shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter worth approximately $785,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth approximately $3,991,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TIXT traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.33. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

