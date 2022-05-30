Brokerages Set Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) PT at $103.80

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RYCEY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 110 ($1.38) to GBX 95 ($1.20) in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.88) in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.08. 3,028,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,929,350. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

