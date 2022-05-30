Brokerages Set Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Target Price at $85.20

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on POST shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Post in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.26 per share, with a total value of $1,007,624.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,814.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $394,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,164.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,250 shares of company stock worth $743,390 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Post by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Post by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Post by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Post by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POST stock opened at $82.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.48. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.66. Post has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $82.99.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Post had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Post will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

