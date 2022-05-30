Brokerages Set MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Target Price at $53.79

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.79.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 3,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,606,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,762,000 after buying an additional 1,777,519 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,930,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,513,000 after buying an additional 1,749,408 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,783,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,439,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $34.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.74. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 2.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

About MGM Resorts International (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.