Brokerages Set Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Target Price at $29.73

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.73.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Leslie’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

LESL opened at $19.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.73. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Leslie’s’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $82,086.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

