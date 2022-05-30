Brokerages Set Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target at $10.25

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BIREF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

BIREF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 48,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,453. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $9.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0078 per share. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.48%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.