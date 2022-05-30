Brokerages Set BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Target Price at $65.00

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BTAI shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $125.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $134.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 122.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 136.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $12.25 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. Analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

