Brokerages Set BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Target Price at $42.17

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLFS. TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer raised BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $429,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,036.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $288,704.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,593.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,847,769. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Casdin Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,566,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,205,000 after acquiring an additional 126,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,201,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,043,000 after purchasing an additional 54,344 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,495,000 after purchasing an additional 177,875 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,346,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,193,000 after purchasing an additional 54,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLFS stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.73. 64,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,142. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.59.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

