Brokerages Set AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) PT at $147.60

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $122.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.64. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $114.37 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

About AMETEK (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.