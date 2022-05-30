Brokerages Expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $720.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $720.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $710.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $737.37 million. Teleflex reported sales of $713.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year sales of $2.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFX. TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.00.

NYSE:TFX traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $290.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,929. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.79. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $256.77 and a 1-year high of $428.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in Teleflex by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,838,000 after purchasing an additional 550,512 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth about $144,602,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,911,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $184,687,000 after buying an additional 269,579 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Teleflex by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,999,000 after buying an additional 166,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

