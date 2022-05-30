Brokerages Expect RH (NYSE:RH) to Announce $5.46 EPS

Brokerages expect RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for RH’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.71. RH reported earnings of $4.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full year earnings of $26.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.50 to $27.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $28.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.00 to $32.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RH.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

RH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $584.39.

Shares of RH stock traded up $12.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $291.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,353. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $322.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.76. RH has a 12-month low of $236.29 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.91.

In related news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $777,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total value of $33,300.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,560.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 466,896 shares of company stock worth $149,399,586. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its position in RH by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in RH by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in RH by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RH (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RH (RH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.