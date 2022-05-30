Brokerages Expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $313.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) to report $313.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $317.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $303.20 million. ProPetro reported sales of $216.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ProPetro.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $282.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.81 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. ProPetro’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

PUMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ProPetro from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. R. F. Lafferty lifted their target price on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Shares of NYSE PUMP traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.99. 38,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.05 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.58. ProPetro has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $16.92.

In related news, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 6,687 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $88,469.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $473,218.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,380.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,927. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 486,926 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in ProPetro by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ProPetro by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 677,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProPetro (Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProPetro (PUMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.