Brokerages Expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $688.40 Million

Equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) will post $688.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $679.00 million to $697.80 million. nVent Electric reported sales of $601.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVT. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVT. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 39.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVT traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.81. 28,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,089. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.34. nVent Electric has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

