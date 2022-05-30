Brokerages Expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $189.55 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) will report $189.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $185.98 million to $193.29 million. National Retail Properties reported sales of $178.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year sales of $763.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $748.91 million to $776.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $797.13 million, with estimates ranging from $756.11 million to $824.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

NNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,142,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,831,000 after buying an additional 305,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,113,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,862,000 after purchasing an additional 935,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,795 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,940,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,634,000 after purchasing an additional 831,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,100,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,209,000 after purchasing an additional 34,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.21. 75,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,467. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.84. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.95%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

