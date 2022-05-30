Brokerages Expect Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.98 Million

Brokerages expect Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) to post $5.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Li-Cycle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.91 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Li-Cycle will report full-year sales of $42.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.23 million to $56.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $210.78 million, with estimates ranging from $142.19 million to $299.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Li-Cycle.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,875.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%.

LICY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Shares of NYSE LICY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.18. 1,131,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,110. The company has a quick ratio of 26.98, a current ratio of 27.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Li-Cycle has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $14.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 400.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Li-Cycle (LICY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.