Brokerages Expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.60 Million

Analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) will announce $36.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $42.72 million. FibroGen reported sales of $24.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year sales of $179.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $194.79 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $203.95 million, with estimates ranging from $154.00 million to $288.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.76 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 109.09% and a negative net margin of 109.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FibroGen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on FibroGen from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.05. 114,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,338. The company has a market capitalization of $937.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.91. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $30.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 333.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 158,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 121,582 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 5.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 142.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 160,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 94,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,927,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,232,000 after purchasing an additional 420,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 672.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 502,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 437,439 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

