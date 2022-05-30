Brokerages Expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.01 Billion

Brokerages expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) to post $3.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.11 billion and the lowest is $2.96 billion. AON posted sales of $2.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full year sales of $12.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.55 billion to $12.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.04 billion to $13.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AON.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.90.

AON stock traded up $8.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $281.68. 41,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,906. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $304.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.33. AON has a 52 week low of $223.19 and a 52 week high of $341.98.

AON declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in AON by 20.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 44,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in AON by 4.6% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 210.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 36.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of AON by 67.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 280,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,490,000 after purchasing an additional 113,335 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

