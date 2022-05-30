Brokerages Anticipate Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $996.92 Million

Brokerages expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $996.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $988.14 million and the highest is $1.01 billion. Valmont Industries reported sales of $894.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year sales of $4.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $980.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.07 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total value of $199,937.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total transaction of $4,363,601.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,809 shares of company stock worth $6,973,385. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 26,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock traded up $6.28 on Wednesday, reaching $264.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,922. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.05. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $203.30 and a 52-week high of $277.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.31%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

