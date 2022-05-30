Brokerages Anticipate Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Penumbra reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Shares of NYSE PEN traded up $7.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,048. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -878.65 and a beta of 0.61. Penumbra has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $293.20.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total transaction of $337,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,028 shares of company stock valued at $682,033 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

