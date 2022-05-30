Brokerages Anticipate Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) will report $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.14. Meta Financial Group posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.15). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Meta Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of CASH traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,979. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.44 and a 200 day moving average of $54.10. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $65.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.72%.

In other news, EVP Kia S. Tang sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $228,260.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 2,079.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

