Brokerages Anticipate Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.79 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) to announce $3.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.72 billion and the highest is $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America posted sales of $3.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year sales of $15.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.28 billion to $15.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.64 billion to $15.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.09.

Shares of LH traded up $7.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.87. The company had a trading volume of 32,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,537. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $232.01 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total transaction of $156,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,177 shares of company stock valued at $874,306 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $769,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 70.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $11,432,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

