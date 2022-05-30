Brokerages Anticipate Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENIGet Rating) will announce sales of $65.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings. Genius Sports posted sales of $55.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full year sales of $342.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $342.00 million to $342.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $439.15 million, with estimates ranging from $437.00 million to $441.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genius Sports.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENIGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 212.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GENI shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GENI. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,283,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,157,000 after buying an additional 2,229,757 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,945,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,751,000 after buying an additional 2,067,288 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,343,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,414,000 after buying an additional 1,868,063 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,477,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,426,000 after buying an additional 1,776,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,395,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,617,000 after buying an additional 1,420,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GENI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.15. 83,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,024. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

