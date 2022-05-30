Brokerages Anticipate General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to Post $2.73 EPS

Posted by on May 30th, 2022

Equities analysts expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GDGet Rating) to post earnings per share of $2.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.75 and the lowest is $2.71. General Dynamics reported earnings per share of $2.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $12.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.05 to $12.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.85 to $14.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.11.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $5.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $226.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,730. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $182.66 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The company has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Dynamics (GD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.